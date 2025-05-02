Left Menu

Farewell to Iconic Congress Leader Girija Vyas

Girija Vyas, a former Union minister, was cremated in Udaipur after succumbing to burn injuries. She was a prominent Congress leader with a legacy in politics, literature, and education. Tributes poured in from prominent leaders, marking her significant contributions over four decades in public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:35 IST
Former Union minister Girija Vyas was laid to rest in Udaipur on Friday, with numerous Congress leaders attending her funeral. Vyas, aged 79, succumbed to burn injuries sustained in a fire at her residence.

The funeral procession began from her home in Daitya Nagar, concluding at the Ashok Nagar crematorium. Notable figures like former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former minister Ramlal Jat participated, demonstrating the profound impact she had on her colleagues.

Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed their sorrow, emphasizing her invaluable role in various capacities within the Congress and her contributions to the social, political, and educational spheres over the decades. Her legacy as a leader who joined politics at 25 and stayed committed to the Congress for four decades will be remembered fondly.

