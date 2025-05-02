Prince Harry's Security Battle: A Royal Dilemma

Prince Harry expressed his devastation following the loss of a legal challenge concerning his security arrangements after relinquishing his royal duties. Speaking to the BBC, he stressed the safety concerns preventing him from bringing his family to the UK.

Following a 2020 specialist body decision, London's High Court upheld the ruling last year that Harry would not automatically receive police protection in Britain. The Court of Appeal reiterated this stance, noting that Harry's grievances did not constitute a legal error.

Harry emphasized the unchanged nature of his status and identity, despite feeling poorly treated by the system. His legal counsel highlighted security threats, such as an al Qaeda call for his murder, but the government's team maintained the current arrangements' benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)