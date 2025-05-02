Controversy Erupts Over 'Jagannath Dham' Label at Digha Temple

A controversy has erupted over the West Bengal government's decision to refer to the new Digha temple as 'Jagannath Dham.' Allegations surfaced that surplus wood from Odisha's celebrated Puri shrine was used in creating the temple's idols.

Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan has demanded an inquiry into the claims, following reports that Puri priests attended the temple's consecration, raising concerns among religious leaders and devotees.

The issue has caused a stir, with many opposing the 'Dham' designation for Digha, arguing it undermines the sanctity of the original Jagannath temple in Puri. Calls for official clarification and an apology have intensified.

