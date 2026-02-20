Electoral Controversy Erupts in West Bengal: Allegations Against the Chief Electoral Officer

In a dramatic turn of events, several complaints were filed at a police station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district against the chief electoral officer. The allegations, which emerged during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accuse the chief of harassing individuals, according to a senior police officer.

The complaints, seven in total, were lodged at Jibantala Police Station by individuals accompanied by Canning Purba legislator Saokat Molla. The complainants assert that they faced harassment during the revision process. Molla, speaking to reporters, accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of conspiring to disenfranchise genuine voters, with a significant number of them from the Muslim community.

In response, a local BJP leader disputed Molla's claims, questioning how the alleged voter deletions were known to him. The BJP representative pointed out the legal improbability of filing an FIR against the head of the Election Commission of India, adding another layer to this unfolding electoral controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)