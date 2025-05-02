Prince Harry's Plea for Reconciliation Amid Royal Rift

Prince Harry, on Friday, publicly expressed his wish to reconcile with the British royal family, mentioning that his father, King Charles, is uncommunicative over a security-related dispute. He added concerns over his father's health, as King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

The comments came hours after Prince Harry lost a legal battle with the British government regarding police protection. In an emotional BBC interview, Harry expressed doubts about returning to Britain with his family, whom he moved to the United States with after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, have criticized the royal family in various media appearances. Despite the estrangement, Harry stated his continued affection for the UK, lamenting the difficulty in showing his children their homeland. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has not commented on Harry's recent statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)