Richard Gere Discusses 'Pretty Woman' Sequel Possibility

Richard Gere has hinted at the possibility of a 'Pretty Woman' sequel, contingent on a solid script. Reflecting on the iconic film's impact, Gere expressed pride in the movie, which celebrated its 35th anniversary. The original starred Julia Roberts and garnered acclaim for its memorable moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:41 IST
Richard Gere Discusses 'Pretty Woman' Sequel Possibility
Richard Gere (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Richard Gere has opened up about the potential for a sequel to his 1990 romantic classic 'Pretty Woman'. Speaking to People, Gere emphasized that the continuation of the beloved film would rely heavily on the quality of the script, stating, "It all comes down to whether or not there's a good script."

The original movie, which marked its 35th anniversary in March, featured Julia Roberts as Vivian Ward, a sex worker who forms an unexpected romantic bond with Gere's character, Edward Lewis. Set against the backdrop of the upscale Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the film captured audiences with its heartwarming narrative and Roberts' unforgettable wardrobe choices.

Beyond its leading stars' chemistry, 'Pretty Woman' is remembered for Vivian's iconic attire and a soundtrack that includes Roxette's 'It Must Have Been Love'. The film, directed by the late Garry Marshall, also boasted performances from Jason Alexander, Hector Elizondo, Laura San Giacomo, and Ralph Bellamy. Reflecting on the movie, Gere expressed his pride and gratitude in a podcast interview, acknowledging that the film paved the way for future opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

