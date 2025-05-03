A New Era Dawns: The Conclave for Pope Francis' Successor
Preparations are in full swing in the Vatican for the conclave set to elect Pope Francis' successor. A stove and a false floor have been installed in the Sistine Chapel. On May 7, 133 cardinals will convene for this significant event, expected to involve a series of votings until a new pope is chosen.
Vatican workers have set up the essential simple stove in the Sistine Chapel, where the ballots cast during the upcoming conclave will be burned, marking preparations for electing the next pope. The Holy See shared a video on Saturday showcasing these meticulous preparations for the conclave scheduled for May 7.
The footage highlighted the installation of the stove and a false floor to level the chapel's surface. It depicted workers arranging wooden tables for cardinals to sit and cast their votes on Wednesday, along with a ramp for cardinals requiring wheelchair access. Fire crews also prepared the chapel chimney for the traditional smoke signals, marking whether a pope has been elected.
This conclave aims to find a successor to Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, who passed away on April 21 at 88. The conclave begins with a Mass in St Peter's Basilica, followed by the cardinals' seclusion for voting. If necessary, multiple rounds of votes are planned, burning the ballots to produce black or white smoke as signals of the results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
