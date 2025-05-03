Left Menu

A New Era Dawns: The Conclave for Pope Francis' Successor

Preparations are in full swing in the Vatican for the conclave set to elect Pope Francis' successor. A stove and a false floor have been installed in the Sistine Chapel. On May 7, 133 cardinals will convene for this significant event, expected to involve a series of votings until a new pope is chosen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:59 IST
A New Era Dawns: The Conclave for Pope Francis' Successor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vatican workers have set up the essential simple stove in the Sistine Chapel, where the ballots cast during the upcoming conclave will be burned, marking preparations for electing the next pope. The Holy See shared a video on Saturday showcasing these meticulous preparations for the conclave scheduled for May 7.

The footage highlighted the installation of the stove and a false floor to level the chapel's surface. It depicted workers arranging wooden tables for cardinals to sit and cast their votes on Wednesday, along with a ramp for cardinals requiring wheelchair access. Fire crews also prepared the chapel chimney for the traditional smoke signals, marking whether a pope has been elected.

This conclave aims to find a successor to Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, who passed away on April 21 at 88. The conclave begins with a Mass in St Peter's Basilica, followed by the cardinals' seclusion for voting. If necessary, multiple rounds of votes are planned, burning the ballots to produce black or white smoke as signals of the results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025