'Raid 2' Box Office Success: Ajay Devgn Shines

'Raid 2', featuring renowned actor Ajay Devgn, has made an impressive Rs 32.76 crore at the box office just two days post-release, the makers reported on Saturday.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and released on Thursday, this sequel to 2018's 'Raid' sees Devgn revisiting his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

Production house T-Series highlighted these numbers on their X handle, noting the film's Rs 19.71 crore opening day and Rs 13.05 crore second-day earnings. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor and is generating significant buzz.

