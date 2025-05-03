Left Menu

'Raid 2' Box Office Success: Ajay Devgn Shines

'Raid 2', starring Ajay Devgn, has earned Rs 32.76 crore in just two days since its release, showing impressive box office performance. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is a sequel to 2018's 'Raid'. The movie also includes Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:37 IST
'Raid 2' Box Office Success: Ajay Devgn Shines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Raid 2', featuring renowned actor Ajay Devgn, has made an impressive Rs 32.76 crore at the box office just two days post-release, the makers reported on Saturday.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and released on Thursday, this sequel to 2018's 'Raid' sees Devgn revisiting his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

Production house T-Series highlighted these numbers on their X handle, noting the film's Rs 19.71 crore opening day and Rs 13.05 crore second-day earnings. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor and is generating significant buzz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025