India's First Transmedia Entertainment City Set to Revolutionize Andhra Pradesh

In a groundbreaking initiative, CreativeLand Asia and the Government of Andhra Pradesh have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop India's first Transmedia Entertainment City, called Creatorland. Located in Andhra Pradesh, this project promises to establish immersive theme parks, gaming zones, and cinema co-production zones with a global reach.

The announcement was made at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The MOU was signed with key attendees, including Kandula Durgesh, Andhra Pradesh's Minister of Tourism and Entertainment, and various industry leaders from a global advisory board representing prominent entertainment entities.

Creatorland is expected to attract investments ranging from Rs 8000 to 10,000 crore over the next 5-6 years, focusing on advanced technologies like AI-based real-time rendering. This initiative aims to be a hub for skilling youth, creating jobs, and spearheading innovation to position India as a global leader in the entertainment sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)