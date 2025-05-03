Left Menu

Netflix's USD 2 Billion Impact in India: A Streaming Revolution

Netflix's productions in India have generated a USD 2 billion economic impact and created 20,000 jobs. At the WAVES summit, co-CEO Ted Sarandos highlighted the platform's contribution to India's creative industry, emphasizing the global appeal of Indian content. Sarandos and Saif Ali Khan discussed the transformative power of streaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:09 IST
Netflix's significant influence on India's economy and entertainment landscape was highlighted by its co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who revealed that the company's Indian productions have spurred a USD 2 billion economic impact and created 20,000 jobs.

Speaking at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) at the Jio Convention Centre, Sarandos discussed Netflix's investment in India since 2021, accentuating the growing global appetite for Indian narratives. The company's endeavors have led to the creation of 150 original films and series, filmed across 100 Indian towns and cities.

In a discussion with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who featured in Netflix's inaugural Indian original series "Sacred Games," Sarandos underscored the complementary nature of cinema and streaming, especially in a country as cinematically passionate as India, portraying the platform's role in shaping the future of storytelling.

