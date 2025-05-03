Dulquer Salmaan Kicks Off Shooting for 'I'm Game'

Malayalam cinema's beloved star, Dulquer Salmaan, has officially begun shooting for his next ambitious film, 'I'm Game'.

The announcement came via the movie's production team on Instagram this past Saturday and was later re-shared by the actor himself. The post featured the cast and crew, with captions expressing excitement and optimism for the project.

'I'm Game' is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, renowned for his work on 'RDX: Robert Dony Xavier' (2023). This new venture follows Dulquer's recent success, 'Lucky Baskhar', directed by Venky Atluri and released in October 2024.

