Oscars and LA Marathon Reach Harmonious Agreement to Avoid Scheduling Conflict

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the organizers of the LA Marathon have successfully negotiated a rescheduling to prevent a 2026 scheduling conflict. Originally, both events were slated for March 15, with the marathon's route intersecting Hollywood Boulevard, directly affecting the Oscars' red carpet setup at Dolby Theatre.

The new arrangement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, places the LA Marathon on the third Sunday in March, while the Oscars will be moved to a different date. This agreement promises a seamless production for both significant cultural events, eliminating logistical challenges previously posed by their simultaneous timing.

Additionally, the parties have agreed to foster a promotional partnership for mutual benefit, although specifics are pending. LA Mayor Karen Bass highlighted the cooperation between the marathon's organizing committee and the Academy, emphasizing the dedication to ensuring both events' success through direct negotiations.

