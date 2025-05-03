Folk Music Spotlighted at WAVES 2025: A Living Tradition

Day 3 of WAVES 2025 saw a pivotal session titled 'Spotify House: Evolution of Folk Music in India,' drawing prominent figures from the nation's vibrant folk and music sectors.

Amidst WAVES Culturals and Concerts, Roshan Abbas led a panel featuring CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, alongside folk stalwarts Malini Awasthi, Nandesh Umap, Papon, and Ila Arun, examining folk music's dynamic role in modern society.

The discussion highlighted folk music as a 'tactile feel of life,' as described by Prasoon Joshi, emphasizing its timeless relevance and inclusion in global conversations through platforms like Spotify.

(With inputs from agencies.)