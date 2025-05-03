Folk Music Spotlighted at WAVES 2025: A Living Tradition
On Day 3 of WAVES 2025, music luminaries discussed the vitality of Indian folk music, underscoring its role as a dynamic, living tradition. Spearheaded by Roshan Abbas, the session focused on promoting folk genres and was lauded for initiatives like Spotify and WAVES to integrate these musical roots into modern culture.
Day 3 of WAVES 2025 saw a pivotal session titled 'Spotify House: Evolution of Folk Music in India,' drawing prominent figures from the nation's vibrant folk and music sectors.
Amidst WAVES Culturals and Concerts, Roshan Abbas led a panel featuring CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, alongside folk stalwarts Malini Awasthi, Nandesh Umap, Papon, and Ila Arun, examining folk music's dynamic role in modern society.
The discussion highlighted folk music as a 'tactile feel of life,' as described by Prasoon Joshi, emphasizing its timeless relevance and inclusion in global conversations through platforms like Spotify.
