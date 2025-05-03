Left Menu

Folk Music Spotlighted at WAVES 2025: A Living Tradition

On Day 3 of WAVES 2025, music luminaries discussed the vitality of Indian folk music, underscoring its role as a dynamic, living tradition. Spearheaded by Roshan Abbas, the session focused on promoting folk genres and was lauded for initiatives like Spotify and WAVES to integrate these musical roots into modern culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:21 IST
Folk Music Spotlighted at WAVES 2025: A Living Tradition
Day 3 of Waves 2025 (Photo/Pib india). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day 3 of WAVES 2025 saw a pivotal session titled 'Spotify House: Evolution of Folk Music in India,' drawing prominent figures from the nation's vibrant folk and music sectors.

Amidst WAVES Culturals and Concerts, Roshan Abbas led a panel featuring CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, alongside folk stalwarts Malini Awasthi, Nandesh Umap, Papon, and Ila Arun, examining folk music's dynamic role in modern society.

The discussion highlighted folk music as a 'tactile feel of life,' as described by Prasoon Joshi, emphasizing its timeless relevance and inclusion in global conversations through platforms like Spotify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025