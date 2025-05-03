Streaming Liberates Indian Filmmaking, Say Saif Ali Khan and Netflix CEO Sarandos

On the third day of the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, an enthralling exchange unfolded between Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and acclaimed Indian actor Saif Ali Khan. The conversation, under the theme “Streaming the New India: Culture, Connectivity, and Creative Capital,” spotlighted how streaming platforms are transforming the Indian entertainment landscape and empowering a new wave of storytellers.

Streaming as a Catalyst for Democratization

Sarandos, who has been at the helm of Netflix's international expansion, emphasized how streaming services have democratized the filmmaking process in India. “We’re witnessing an era where access to stories isn’t dictated by geography or privilege,” he said. “Streaming platforms have dismantled traditional barriers, enabling creators from all walks of life to share their voices with the world.”

The Netflix chief highlighted that the company’s investment in India has generated over $2 billion in economic impact post-COVID. “This includes job creation, development of local skills, and enhancement of production infrastructure. We’ve filmed in over 100 towns and cities across 23 states and collaborated with over 25,000 local cast and crew members,” he added, underlining the scale of Netflix’s operational footprint in the country.

Saif Ali Khan: Streaming Has Liberated Storytelling

Saif Ali Khan, reflecting on his experience working with Netflix on the globally acclaimed series Sacred Games, spoke about the creative liberation brought on by digital platforms. “Previously, we were bound by rigid formats and formulas that defined mainstream cinema. Streaming platforms have given actors and directors the freedom to explore nuanced narratives without the pressure of box office performance,” he said.

He further added that this new creative space allows filmmakers to reach global audiences. “Now someone in Brazil or Norway can watch an Indian story on the same day it’s released here. That’s revolutionary,” Saif remarked.

Blending Tradition and Innovation

Sarandos was quick to dispel the notion that streaming threatens the theatrical experience. “Cinemas are not obsolete. Streaming and theatrical releases are not in conflict; they complement each other. The audience pool is massive and diverse enough to support both models,” he said.

Saif agreed, noting that both formats have their place. “My most meaningful projects are deeply rooted in Indian culture — films like Omkaara and Parineeta. These are the stories I proudly mention to international audiences. Streaming doesn’t replace cinema; it elevates our ability to share such stories far and wide.”

WAVES as a Global Platform for Creative Collaboration

Both speakers lauded WAVES for its role in bringing together creative minds from across the globe. Sarandos described it as “a powerful platform for fostering innovation and storytelling synergy between India and the world.” He expressed optimism about the summit’s impact, stating, “If even a few of the ideas discussed here take off, they could reshape the global entertainment landscape.”

WAVES, organized with the aim of accelerating India’s journey as a global content hub, has so far brought together filmmakers, producers, media executives, and policymakers to explore emerging trends in storytelling, technology, and content distribution.

A Promising Future for Indian Content

The dialogue concluded on a high note, with both Sarandos and Saif envisioning a thriving future for Indian content — one that is inclusive, culturally resonant, and globally recognized. As Indian storytellers continue to harness the power of streaming, platforms like Netflix are positioning themselves as partners in this creative evolution.

WAVES 2025 continues over the weekend, with sessions scheduled on AI in media, animation exports, regional content innovation, and international co-productions. The summit is already being hailed as a landmark moment for the Indian and global audiovisual industry.