Creating a Village Cinematic Universe: Inside the Success of 'Panchayat'

'Panchayat' director Deepak Kumar Mishra discussed the possibility of creating a village-themed cinematic universe. At a summit, Mishra, joined by the show's team, emphasized the importance of authenticity in storytelling. Actor Jitendra Kumar shared his initial challenges and journey in portraying his role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Deepak Kumar Mishra, director of the acclaimed show 'Panchayat', expressed openness to a 'village cinematic universe' featuring interconnected productions. Speaking at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, he emphasized the spontaneous nature of this concept and likened it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

'Panchayat', a hit on Prime Video, has sparked another village-centric show, 'Dupahiya', with 'Gram Chikitsalay' on the way. Mishra highlighted the show's success, attributing it to an authentic portrayal of rural life, deeply influenced by real-world villages and locations.

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who plays Abhishek Tripathi, reflected on his unexpected role in the series. Initially anxious about his performance, he found confidence through support and guidance, leading to a balance between subtle humor and authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

