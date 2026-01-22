Kruger National Park Faces Multi-Million Dollar Repair Challenges After Severe Floods
Severe flooding in South Africa's Kruger National Park has caused extensive damage, with costs estimated at over $30 million and repairs projected to take up to five years. The park remains partially closed, affecting local tourism. Climate change is linked to the increasing frequency of such weather events.
Severe floods have ravaged South Africa's Kruger National Park, causing extensive destruction that the environment minister anticipates will take years and cost millions to repair. Following torrential rains, key infrastructure suffered significant damage, prompting a temporary shutdown of the park, which is a major attraction for both locals and tourists.
According to Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, the floods left fifteen tourist camps still closed, some inaccessible. Hundreds of residents were evacuated, and while no casualties were reported, preliminary assessments put the repair costs at over 500 million rand ($30 million).
The frequency and severity of such flooding in southeastern Africa are reportedly exacerbated by climate change, which intensifies storms in the nearby Indian Ocean. The neighboring Mozambique, too, grapples with similar crises, displacing thousands. Affected ecosystems in the park include submerged bridges and habitats disturbed by displaced wildlife.
