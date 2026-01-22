Philippine Leader Marcos Jr Dismisses Health Rumors

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was admitted to a hospital for an abdominal ailment, which he attributed to stress and aging. A video released on Thursday shows Marcos laughing off rumors about his health, insisting that he's perfectly fine.

The 68-year-old leader was observed by his medical team before being released and attending two private meetings the same day, as confirmed by Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro.

In the video, a smiling Marcos explained that he is feeling much better after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, a condition involving inflammation in the digestive tract. He humorously quipped about opponents anticipating his demise, reassuring that his condition is not life-threatening.