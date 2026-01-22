Left Menu

Philippine Leader Marcos Jr Dismisses Health Rumors

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was hospitalized due to an abdominal ailment, which he attributes to stress and aging, but assured the public of his well-being. After being discharged, he attended private meetings and downplayed rumors of his demise, attributing his condition to diverticulitis.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was admitted to a hospital for an abdominal ailment, which he attributed to stress and aging. A video released on Thursday shows Marcos laughing off rumors about his health, insisting that he's perfectly fine.

The 68-year-old leader was observed by his medical team before being released and attending two private meetings the same day, as confirmed by Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro.

In the video, a smiling Marcos explained that he is feeling much better after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, a condition involving inflammation in the digestive tract. He humorously quipped about opponents anticipating his demise, reassuring that his condition is not life-threatening.

