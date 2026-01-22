Left Menu

Political Ripples Amidst Private Visits: Jose K Mani & the Bishop Meet

Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani visited Bishop Antony Kattiparambil in Kochi, emphasizing it was a private, non-political meeting. Despite rumors of political intentions and party shifts, Mani reaffirmed allegiance to the LDF, while seat-sharing discussions remain pending. The visit highlights cultural ties and ongoing political dynamics.

In a significant yet personal visit, Jose K Mani, chairman of Kerala Congress (M), met with Bishop Antony Kattiparambil at the Kochi Diocese headquarters, underscoring the private nature of their interaction. The meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, sparked speculation but both leaders confirmed it was devoid of political dialogue.

Addressing the media afterwards, Mani denied any political undertones or discussions regarding Church matters during the visit. He clarified that he missed the consecration ceremony earlier and stressed that the visit should not be misconstrued as politically motivated, a stance echoed by Bishop Kattiparambil.

The visit comes amidst ongoing rumors about Kerala Congress (M)'s possible shift back to the UDF and internal party criticisms. However, Mani dismissed these as speculative, affirming the party's continued alliance with the LDF and mentioning upcoming seat-sharing talks post LDF's statewide march. The meeting highlights enduring ties with church communities while navigating complex political landscapes.

