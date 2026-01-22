Tragedy Strikes: Army Vehicle Plunge in Doda Claims 10 Lives

A military accident turned deadly in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday when an Army vehicle plunged into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of 10 soldiers and injuries to 11 others. The vehicle, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Casspir, lost control during an anti-terror operation in rough weather.

Officials reported the accident took place at the 9000-foot-high Khanni top along the interstate road. A joint rescue operation by the Army and police was promptly launched, retrieving the bodies of the fallen while transferring the injured to hospitals for urgent care.

Reaction to the tragedy was swift, with condolences from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other political figures. Emphasis was placed on improving road safety and infrastructure to prevent similar future incidents, as the nation mourns the loss of its soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)