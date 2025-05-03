Left Menu

Zupee Accelerates Revival of Indian Games with a Cultural Flair at Waves 2025

At the Waves 2025 event, Zupee's Ravi Shankar Jha emphasized the company's mission to revive Indian games and support local developers. With platforms like Waves, Zupee is aiming to make traditional games relevant again, turning India's creative talent into a global gaming force despite industry challenges.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the Waves 2025 event in Mumbai, Ravi Shankar Jha, Director of Public Policy at Zupee, outlined the company's commitment to revitalizing culturally significant Indian games and supporting local game developers. Jha explained to ANI that Zupee is determined to bring traditional games back into the limelight.

Jha highlighted Zupee's success in revamping Ludo, noting that this traditional game was once on the brink of being forgotten. He emphasized the platform's role in ushering a new era for Indian games, helping other local developers achieve similar successes through venues like Waves. Jha underscored the wealth of creativity present across India, especially from smaller towns and cities.

The gaming industry in India is just taking off, according to Jha, who believes in the potential of local developers to project India's narratives globally, turning them into a new form of cultural influence. Despite regulatory hurdles and global competition, Jha pointed out that Indian gaming firms are flourishing, driven by creativity and strong user engagement.

Jha assured that Zupee is focused on more than just entertainment, advocating for responsible and meaningful gaming experiences. Highlighting Zupee's recent financial achievements, including a record Rs. 1,123 crore revenue and Rs. 146 crore profit for FY24, he declared their ambition to give Indian games a global platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

