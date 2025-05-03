Gyanvapi Files: The Film Unraveling Udaipur's Murder Mystery
Gyanvapi Files, a film depicting the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, is set for a global release on June 27. The film explores the underlying motivations, societal impact, and institutional reactions to the brutal 2022 incident that shocked India, offering more than just a crime recreation.
The recently announced film, 'Gyanvapi Files: A Tailor's Murder Story,' will focus on the shocking 2022 murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal, according to its producer Amit Jani.
In the film, directed by Bharat S Shrinate, actors Vijay Raaz and Preeti Jhangiani take the lead roles. It aims not just to portray the violent act but also to probe the societal, psychological, and institutional layers that this case unearthed.
Local authorities, including the National Investigation Agency, have been digging deeper into this crime that garnered global attention when Lal was brutally murdered for allegedly endorsing an anti-Islam social media post.
