Japanese Delegation Fuels Assam-Japan Collaboration
A Japanese delegation, led by House Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro, visited Assam for three days to enhance collaboration between Japan and India's North Eastern states. Discussions focused on business opportunities, cultural exchanges, and strategic partnerships. The visit included site visits and hosted cultural programs.
- Country:
- India
A high-ranking Japanese delegation, spearheaded by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nukaga Fukushiro, embarked on a significant three-day visit to Assam over the weekend. Aimed at fostering increased collaboration between Japan and India's North Eastern states, the visit was keenly anticipated by local officials.
Upon their arrival, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warmly received the delegation, expressing his hope that their presence would inspire Japanese enterprises to explore joint ventures in the region. Highlighting the strategic significance of the visit, Sarma referred to the upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2.0' initiative.
The delegation's itinerary includes cultural events, meetings at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and assessments of projects benefiting from Japanese aid. This visit marks a continuing dialogue inspired by Sarma's earlier mission to Japan to explore employment avenues for Assam's youth.
