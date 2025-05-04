Starbase: The Galactic City of SpaceX Takes Flight

SpaceX's South Texas home, known as Starbase, has officially become a city. The decision received overwhelming support from the small community, primarily composed of SpaceX employees, with 212 votes in favor and only 6 against, according to the Cameron County Elections Department.

This transformation marks a significant personal achievement for Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, amid his fluctuating reputation following his association with controversial job and spending cuts under former President Donald Trump. While local authorities have generally supported SpaceX for its economic contributions, the designation of Starbase as a company town has raised concerns about Musk's expanding influence, especially regarding potential beach closures necessary for space launches.

Ahead of the vote, legislative measures were proposed to transfer control from county to city officials, allowing SpaceX to streamline operations. Critics worry about beach access restrictions, citing the area's cultural significance and public importance. The debate continues as SpaceX seeks to increase launch activities while navigating both community support and opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)