Shah Rukh Khan Set to Dazzle at Met Gala 2025 in New York

The glitz and glamour of the Met Gala 2025 are on the horizon as Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan arrives in New York. His visit, speculated to mark his debut appearance at this prestigious fashion event, has already sparked a frenzy among his global fans.

In a surprisingly low-key airport arrival, Khan was accompanied only by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. Opting for a sartorially understated look, he donned a white T-shirt beneath a grey jacket teamed with classic blue denim jeans, hinting at a casual, yet sophisticated fashion sensibility.

Though Khan's role in the Met Gala remains unofficial, excitement brews as the gala prepares to showcase the theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' on May 5. Co-chaired by industry luminaries like Pharrell Williams and A$AP Rocky, the event is poised to celebrate fashion's intersection with Black culture, elevating anticipation for Khan's red carpet reveal.

