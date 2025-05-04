Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Set to Dazzle at Met Gala 2025 in New York

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in New York, building anticipation for his potential debut at the Met Gala 2025. The event, themed 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' marks a significant milestone in Khan's career. All eyes are set on his expected red carpet appearance on May 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 09:39 IST
Shah Rukh Khan Set to Dazzle at Met Gala 2025 in New York
Shah Rukh Khan (Photo/Instagram/@iamsrk). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The glitz and glamour of the Met Gala 2025 are on the horizon as Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan arrives in New York. His visit, speculated to mark his debut appearance at this prestigious fashion event, has already sparked a frenzy among his global fans.

In a surprisingly low-key airport arrival, Khan was accompanied only by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. Opting for a sartorially understated look, he donned a white T-shirt beneath a grey jacket teamed with classic blue denim jeans, hinting at a casual, yet sophisticated fashion sensibility.

Though Khan's role in the Met Gala remains unofficial, excitement brews as the gala prepares to showcase the theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' on May 5. Co-chaired by industry luminaries like Pharrell Williams and A$AP Rocky, the event is poised to celebrate fashion's intersection with Black culture, elevating anticipation for Khan's red carpet reveal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025