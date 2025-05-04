The Next Pope: A Crossroad for Catholicism's Future

Pope Francis' 12-year tenure left significant achievements and unresolved issues, setting a challenging agenda for his successor. Among the pressing concerns are the Vatican's financial troubles, global conflicts, and discontent among traditionalists over changes to the Latin Mass.

The new pope will face critical decisions, including whether to continue Francis' emphasis on migrants, environmental issues, and social justice or prioritize other matters. The role of women in the Church is a major topic, with calls for increased female participation in governance and leadership.

Additional challenges include addressing clergy sexual abuse and LGBTQ+ outreach. The next pope must also mediate the divide between progressives and traditionalists, restoring unity within the Church while considering its diverse global membership and doctrinal foundations.

(With inputs from agencies.)