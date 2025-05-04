Devotion Amid Tragedy: Sree Lairai Devi Rituals Persist After Stampede

In the wake of a tragic stampede that claimed six lives, the Sree Lairai Devi temple in North Goa witnessed ongoing rituals as devotees adhered to traditions. Despite advisories against congregating, visitors flocked to Shirgaon village to partake in the revered 'kaul' ceremony.

The chaos erupted early Saturday when thousands converged on the narrow paths leading to the temple for the annual festival. Unable to halt this devotion, the temple committee urged restraint, yet faith compelled many to travel on foot, undeterred by the hurdles.

Despite calls for caution, stalls remained active and devotees continued their spiritual journey, emphasizing the deep-rooted cultural significance of the festival and the goddess's following across Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)