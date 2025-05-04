Left Menu

Devotion Amid Tragedy: Sree Lairai Devi Rituals Persist After Stampede

Despite a recent stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Goa claiming six lives, rituals continued as hundreds of devotees walked for miles to participate in the traditional 'kaul' ceremony. The temple committee requested devotees to avoid visiting due to safety concerns, but faith prevailed over fear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:58 IST
Devotion Amid Tragedy: Sree Lairai Devi Rituals Persist After Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic stampede that claimed six lives, the Sree Lairai Devi temple in North Goa witnessed ongoing rituals as devotees adhered to traditions. Despite advisories against congregating, visitors flocked to Shirgaon village to partake in the revered 'kaul' ceremony.

The chaos erupted early Saturday when thousands converged on the narrow paths leading to the temple for the annual festival. Unable to halt this devotion, the temple committee urged restraint, yet faith compelled many to travel on foot, undeterred by the hurdles.

Despite calls for caution, stalls remained active and devotees continued their spiritual journey, emphasizing the deep-rooted cultural significance of the festival and the goddess's following across Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025