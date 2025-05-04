Instagram Blackout: Pakistani Stars Silenced in India
Instagram accounts of Pakistani celebrities, including Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Abida Parveen, have been blocked in India following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The restriction results from a legal request amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan due to the attack.
In a contentious move, Instagram has restricted access to the accounts of several Pakistani celebrities for users in India. Icons such as Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Abida Parveen have found themselves blocked in the wake of a violent incident in Jammu and Kashmir.
The blockades were implemented following a legal request tied to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives. As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the digital censorship adds another layer of complexity to their already fraught relations.
Among those affected is Fawad Khan, whose Bollywood return with 'Abir Gulaal' has been upended. Other notable figures include Farhan Saeed, Saba Qamar, and Ali Sethi. Pakistani stars like Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir have also faced similar restrictions earlier this week.
