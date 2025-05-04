Left Menu

Tragedy at Temple Festival: Investigating the Goa Stampede

A deadly stampede at Goa's Sree Lairai Devi temple claimed six lives and injured 70. Despite past incidents, safety measures were lacking. The Goa government is investigating the incident, examining crowd management failures and potential contributory factors like shop congestion. Rituals continue unaffected, drawing devotees despite the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A deadly stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Goa led to the tragic loss of six lives, with 70 more injured. Despite this, rituals at the temple continue as devotees flock in. The incident has raised concerns over the sloping and narrow pathway to the temple, which officials describe as accident-prone.

The Goa government has launched a fact-finding investigation to determine the cause of the stampede. Preliminary findings suggest a lack of necessary precautions, despite similar incidents occurring previously on a smaller scale. The temple committee and government officials involved in crowd management are under scrutiny.

The investigation, led by senior officials, explores several potential causes, including a reported scuffle among devotees and congested pathways filled with shops. While safety concerns mount, the religious tradition continues to draw fervent devotees from neighboring states, underlining the cultural significance of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

