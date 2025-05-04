Harmonizing for Nature: Neelesh Misra and Jubin Nautiyal's 'Eeja'

In a poignant blend of music and message, lyricist Neelesh Misra and singer Jubin Nautiyal have released 'Eeja', a powerful song dedicated to the mountains. Released under the Slow Music label on Misra's birthday, the song raises urgent environmental concerns.

'Eeja', meaning 'mother' in various mountain dialects, is a heartfelt plea for awareness and preservation amidst growing ecological distress. Misra emphasized that the track speaks to all residents and visitors of India's hilly regions, voicing concerns about environmental degradation from a deeply personal perspective.

Nautiyal, who previously collaborated with Misra on the beloved 'Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata', expressed his admiration for Misra's writing, noting its cultural resonance. Describing 'Eeja' as a masterpiece, he highlighted the significance of lending his voice to such a profound and critical work.

(With inputs from agencies.)