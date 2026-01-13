Left Menu

Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organisations

President Trump's administration has declared three Middle Eastern branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organisations. The Treasury and State departments announced sanctions against the Lebanese, Jordanian, and Egyptian chapters. This decision affects U.S. relations with allies like Qatar and Turkiye, potentially impacting visa and asylum claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:05 IST
Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organisations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration, fulfilling its earlier pledge, has officially designated three branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Middle East as terrorist organisations. This move imposes sanctions on the Lebanese, Jordanian, and Egyptian chapters, as declared by the Treasury and State departments.

The State Department has specifically labelled the Lebanese branch as a foreign terrorist organisation, thus criminalising any material support to the group. Meanwhile, the Treasury department has listed the Jordanian and Egyptian branches as specially designated global terrorists due to their support for Hamas.

This strategic move by the U.S. may strain relationships with Qatar and Turkiye, where the Brotherhood is tolerated. Furthermore, it could impact visa and asylum claims in the U.S. and Western Europe, raising suspicion towards Brotherhood members seeking entry or asylum.

TRENDING

1
Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

 Global
2
Quick Response Averts Potential Train Fire Disaster

Quick Response Averts Potential Train Fire Disaster

 India
3
Pune Crime Branch Visit: No Irregularities Found at NCP Campaign Office

Pune Crime Branch Visit: No Irregularities Found at NCP Campaign Office

 India
4
Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026