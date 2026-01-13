Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organisations
President Trump's administration has declared three Middle Eastern branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organisations. The Treasury and State departments announced sanctions against the Lebanese, Jordanian, and Egyptian chapters. This decision affects U.S. relations with allies like Qatar and Turkiye, potentially impacting visa and asylum claims.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration, fulfilling its earlier pledge, has officially designated three branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Middle East as terrorist organisations. This move imposes sanctions on the Lebanese, Jordanian, and Egyptian chapters, as declared by the Treasury and State departments.
The State Department has specifically labelled the Lebanese branch as a foreign terrorist organisation, thus criminalising any material support to the group. Meanwhile, the Treasury department has listed the Jordanian and Egyptian branches as specially designated global terrorists due to their support for Hamas.
This strategic move by the U.S. may strain relationships with Qatar and Turkiye, where the Brotherhood is tolerated. Furthermore, it could impact visa and asylum claims in the U.S. and Western Europe, raising suspicion towards Brotherhood members seeking entry or asylum.
