U.S. Labels Middle Eastern Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organizations

The United States has labeled the Egyptian, Lebanese, and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as global terrorists, citing support for Hamas. The sanctions mark a significant step against one of the oldest Islamist movements, known for its controversial role in regional and international politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced on Tuesday the designation of the Egyptian, Lebanese, and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as global terrorists. This move stems from what the U.S. government describes as their support for the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The U.S. Treasury Department took action against these chapters, labeling them as specially designated global terrorists. They have been accused of supporting violent actions against Israel and U.S. allies, with the Treasury highlighting their covert backing of terrorist organizations like Hamas.

Egypt has expressed approval of the decision, viewing it as a critical move that underscores the Muslim Brotherhood's extremist ideology and threat to regional and international stability. Despite winning Egypt's free presidential election in 2012, the Muslim Brotherhood faced military overthrow and severe restrictions following mass protests against its governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

