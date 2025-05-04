Reviving the Timeless Wisdom: Amit Shah Advocates for Sanskrit's Renaissance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has underscored the critical need to revive Sanskrit, referring to it as the mother of most Indian languages. Addressing the culmination of 1008 Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivirs, Shah highlighted Sanskrit's pivotal role in the nation's linguistic heritage.

Shah emphasized the government's commitment to promoting Sanskrit under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with initiatives like the 'Ashtadashi' scheme and increased support for Sanskrit scholars. The National Education Policy now strengthens the study of Sanskrit as part of the Indian knowledge system.

With substantial investment in manuscript preservation and a focus on harnessing Sanskrit's profound knowledge, Shah believes these efforts will address global challenges. He lauded the Sanskrit Bharati's mission, which includes training educators and establishing Sanskrit-speaking communities, enhancing the language's relevance for future generations.

