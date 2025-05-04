Nicaragua Exits UNESCO Over Press Freedom Prize Controversy

Nicaragua has chosen to withdraw from UNESCO after the awarding of the Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize to La Prensa, a Nicaraguan newspaper. The decision was announced by UNESCO director general Audrey Azoulay on Sunday.

Azoulay stated she received the formal withdrawal letter from the Nicaraguan government due to their discontent with the award's recipient. The press freedom prize, which was established in 1997 by UNESCO's membership, was attributed to La Prensa based on the input from an international jury of media experts.

In response, Azoulay expressed regret, emphasizing that Nicaragua's withdrawal removes the nation from valuable cooperation in cultural and educational areas. She reiterated UNESCO's commitment to press freedom as part of its global mission.

