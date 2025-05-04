Left Menu

Nicaragua Exits UNESCO Over Press Freedom Prize Controversy

Nicaragua has withdrawn from UNESCO following the award of the Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize to Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa. UNESCO's director general expressed regret over the decision, highlighting the loss of cooperation in education and culture fields for the Nicaraguan people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:20 IST
  Country:
  • France

Nicaragua has chosen to withdraw from UNESCO after the awarding of the Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize to La Prensa, a Nicaraguan newspaper. The decision was announced by UNESCO director general Audrey Azoulay on Sunday.

Azoulay stated she received the formal withdrawal letter from the Nicaraguan government due to their discontent with the award's recipient. The press freedom prize, which was established in 1997 by UNESCO's membership, was attributed to La Prensa based on the input from an international jury of media experts.

In response, Azoulay expressed regret, emphasizing that Nicaragua's withdrawal removes the nation from valuable cooperation in cultural and educational areas. She reiterated UNESCO's commitment to press freedom as part of its global mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

