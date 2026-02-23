US Forces Begin Strategic Withdrawal from Key Base in Syria

In a significant military movement, U.S. forces have commenced the withdrawal from their principal base in northeastern Syria. This development points to a broader strategy by the U.S.-aligned government in Damascus to consolidate control.

According to witnesses, a convoy of trucks, including those carrying armored vehicles, left the base in Qasrak, Hasakah province, on Monday morning. The convoy was later seen on a highway near the city of Qamishli, as captured by Reuters footage. Central Command (Centcom) did not issue an immediate comment.

The complete withdrawal from Qasrak, an essential node for the global coalition against ISIS, would still leave a U.S. base at Rmelan near the Iraqi border. U.S. troops have been stationed here for over a decade, collaborating with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to combat ISIS.

