India's MICE Industry: A New Economic Powerhouse

The MICE industry in India is on the brink of becoming a significant economic powerhouse, according to Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He highlighted the industry's capacity to generate high-quality jobs at a conclave preceding the Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB) in Jaipur.

Shekhawat underscored the opportunities presented by India's economic growth, infrastructure, and governmental support, which are propelling the MICE sector forward. Emphasizing the need for India to make its mark on the global MICE map, he revealed plans to elevate at least 10 Indian cities into top global MICE destinations.

At the same event, NITI Aayog's vice-chairperson Suman Bery and Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari echoed the sentiment, highlighting the tourism and hospitality sector's role in job creation and economic development. The Rajasthan government showcased its state's seamless advancements in order to support MICE tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)