Taslima Nasrin Speaks Out: Linking Terrorism to Islamic Practices

Exiled writer Taslima Nasrin, known for her controversial views, drew attention at the Delhi Literature Festival by linking ongoing terrorism to Islamic practices. Nasrin pointed to the recent Pahalgam and 2016 Dhaka attacks as evidence, emphasizing that terrorism persists as long as Islam remains stagnant.

Nasrin criticized Islam for not evolving in over 1,400 years, contending that this stagnation fosters terrorism. She highlighted the horrors of faith overshadowing humanity, as seen in the Dhaka attack, where victims were killed for failing to recite the Kalma, an Islamic verse.

The 62-year-old author, in exile due to blasphemy allegations, lauded India as her home and advocated for a uniform civil code, arguing that rights should be secular rather than religious. She lamented the lack of basic rights for Bangladeshi women, urging societal reform for better protection of women.

(With inputs from agencies.)