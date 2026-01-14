Bridging Borders: Makar Sankranti Greetings Extended Amidst Tensions
The Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, extended Makar Sankranti greetings to Hindus in Bangladesh and India, amidst recent minority attacks in Bangladesh. Hamidullah's message highlights the cultural celebration of the festival of pinwheels and kites, seeking to bring light and harmony across borders.
- Country:
- India
The Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi, Riaz Hamidullah, extended greetings for Makar Sankranti to Hindus in Bangladesh and India on Wednesday. This gesture is significant given recent reports of minority attacks in Bangladesh, including those targeting Hindus.
Hamidullah expressed his wishes in Bengali and Hindi on social media, sharing images of vibrant pinwheels and traditional sweets. His message underscores the cultural importance of the festival, hoping for a brighter future for everyone.
India has raised concerns over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, especially regarding Hindu communities. Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrating the sun's transition into Capricorn, symbolizes hope and renewal for many.
