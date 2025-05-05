Controversy Erupts Over Sacred Jagannath Temple Wood Use in West Bengal

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) of Puri has issued a show cause notice to a senior servitor for allegedly using sacred wood from the 12th-century shrine to craft idols in a West Bengal temple, officials confirmed.

Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra, the secretary of the Daitapati Nijog, a group of servitors seen as bodyguards of Lord Jagannath, is accused of causing confusion among devotees with contradictory statements and diminishing the temple's dignity. The notice demands an explanation from Dasmohapatra within seven days from May 4, or risk disciplinary action under the Sri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955.

Dasmohapatra attended a ceremony at the Digha temple, where he allegedly used Puri temple's surplus sacred wood, stored in 'Daru Gruha' for crafting idols. His public statements in differing media about the origin of the wood have fueled resentment among devotees and prompted inquiries from Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

(With inputs from agencies.)