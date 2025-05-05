Audible and India's Cultural Heritage: A Sonic Journey

Audible, a subsidiary of Amazon, has entered into a partnership with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to launch a new series of 10 audiobooks aimed at celebrating India's rich cultural and historical heritage.

The inaugural audiobook, 'Vivekanand Ki Kahani', made its debut at the WAVES 2025 event held in Mumbai. It is accessible to Audible members as well as on Alexa-enabled devices, offering listeners a chance to explore Swami Vivekananda's life and teachings through immersive audio storytelling.

'In India, storytelling is deeply embedded within tradition and contemporary culture, making audio the ideal medium for preserving this legacy,' stated Shailesh Sawlani, Audible India's country manager. The series will also feature works like 'Yojana Classics', 'Jallianwala Bagh', and 'Bal Bharti' story compilations, all produced by the Ministry's Publications Division, and will be available for global audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)