Left Menu

Audible and India's Cultural Heritage: A Sonic Journey

Audible has teamed up with India's Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to release 10 audiobooks celebrating the nation's cultural and historical heritage. The first audiobook, 'Vivekanand Ki Kahani', debuted at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai. These audiobooks will be available to Audible members and on Alexa devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:12 IST
Audible and India's Cultural Heritage: A Sonic Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Audible, a subsidiary of Amazon, has entered into a partnership with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to launch a new series of 10 audiobooks aimed at celebrating India's rich cultural and historical heritage.

The inaugural audiobook, 'Vivekanand Ki Kahani', made its debut at the WAVES 2025 event held in Mumbai. It is accessible to Audible members as well as on Alexa-enabled devices, offering listeners a chance to explore Swami Vivekananda's life and teachings through immersive audio storytelling.

'In India, storytelling is deeply embedded within tradition and contemporary culture, making audio the ideal medium for preserving this legacy,' stated Shailesh Sawlani, Audible India's country manager. The series will also feature works like 'Yojana Classics', 'Jallianwala Bagh', and 'Bal Bharti' story compilations, all produced by the Ministry's Publications Division, and will be available for global audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025