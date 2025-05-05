Forests: The Heartbeat of Sustainability

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar sounded an alarm on climate change, describing it as a looming global crisis. During a programme at the College of Forestry, he highlighted the pivotal role of forests as the "lungs" of a nation, essential for public health and well-being.

Dhankhar underscored the importance of forests alongside agriculture, noting their function in climate regulation and disaster mitigation, particularly benefiting the marginalized. He called for a commitment to forest conservation.

Emphasizing India's spiritual and sustainable traditions, Dhankhar advocated for mindful resource use and integrated education. He urged students to embrace interdisciplinary learning and exploration, vital for fostering ecological innovation and sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)