Left Menu

Mokksh Sani: Innovating India's Premium Beverage Sector

Mokksh Sani, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, is revolutionizing India's premium beverage industry with his venture, Mansionz by Living Liquidz. Recognized as the Innovator of the Year 2025, Sani focuses on experience-driven retail, luxury, and innovation. His ventures include Living Liquidz and Cartel Bros, projecting significant growth and international expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:00 IST
Mokksh Sani: Innovating India's Premium Beverage Sector
  • Country:
  • India

Mokksh Sani, a pioneering entrepreneur based in Mumbai, is reshaping India's premium beverage industry with innovation, design, and deep industry knowledge. Sani, who was named Innovator of the Year at the India Drinks Retail Awards 2025, leads the luxury retail concept Mansionz by Living Liquidz, transforming consumer experiences in the sector.

The brand's flagship stores have garnered top rankings in major Indian cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune, earning a place among the Top 100 Retail Outlets in India. With over 60 outlets and plans to expand to 75 by 2025, Sani is focused on elevating customer experience, making premium beverages both aspirational and accessible.

Under the Cartel Bros umbrella, Sani has launched The Glenwalk and Glenjourneys, expanding his influence globally. With ambitious growth plans, Sani aims for significant revenue milestones by 2026, driven by innovation and a blend of tradition with modernity in the evolving Indian beverage market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025