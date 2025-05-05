Mokksh Sani: Innovating India's Premium Beverage Sector

Mokksh Sani, a pioneering entrepreneur based in Mumbai, is reshaping India's premium beverage industry with innovation, design, and deep industry knowledge. Sani, who was named Innovator of the Year at the India Drinks Retail Awards 2025, leads the luxury retail concept Mansionz by Living Liquidz, transforming consumer experiences in the sector.

The brand's flagship stores have garnered top rankings in major Indian cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune, earning a place among the Top 100 Retail Outlets in India. With over 60 outlets and plans to expand to 75 by 2025, Sani is focused on elevating customer experience, making premium beverages both aspirational and accessible.

Under the Cartel Bros umbrella, Sani has launched The Glenwalk and Glenjourneys, expanding his influence globally. With ambitious growth plans, Sani aims for significant revenue milestones by 2026, driven by innovation and a blend of tradition with modernity in the evolving Indian beverage market.

