Long Beach: The Vibrant Hub of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 are poised to highlight Long Beach, a vibrant coastal city in southeastern Los Angeles County known for its rich sports and cultural heritage. Long Beach will play a crucial role by hosting 11 events, including beach volleyball, sailing, and water polo.

Los Angeles Mayor Rex Richardson expressed enthusiasm about the city's global spotlight moment, emphasizing Long Beach's position as a top American city, larger than Miami, St. Louis, and New Orleans. Long Beach is also home to the largest port in the nation, coupled with iconic landmarks such as the Queen Mary.

Long Beach's historical contribution to sports is notable, producing stars like Billie Jean King and Russell Westbrook. The city has hosted significant events in the past, such as the Long Beach Grand Prix. With various transportation options available, the city is ready to welcome visitors to its scenic venues and rich experiences in 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)