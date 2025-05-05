Controversy Erupts Over Sacred Neem Wood in West Bengal Temple Construction

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday labeled as 'fabricated' allegations that surplus sacred neem wood from Puri's Jagannath temple had been used in crafting idols for a new temple in Digha. Speaking in Murshidabad, Banerjee dismissed these claims as politically motivated attacks aimed at damaging her reputation.

The controversy stirs as the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri probed a senior servitor for allegedly using leftover sacred wood for Digha's temple, backed by West Bengal's government. Tensions are further fueled by reported attacks on Bengali-speaking workers in Odisha, raising concerns across state lines.

Affirming her stance, Banerjee denounced the insinuations linking her administration to using sacred wood from Odisha. She highlighted the peaceful coexistence between states while condemning hostility towards Bengalis in Odisha. She emphasized her call for cooperation, urging state governments and authorities to resolve the conflict amicably.

(With inputs from agencies.)