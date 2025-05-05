Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Sacred Neem Wood in West Bengal Temple Construction

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee denounces allegations about misuse of sacred neem wood from Puri's Jagannath temple for Digha temple idols, calling them baseless. The issue strains Odisha-Bengal relations, as reports of attacks on Bengali-speaking workers arise. Banerjee urges resolution, asserting governmental cooperation for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Murshidabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:01 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Sacred Neem Wood in West Bengal Temple Construction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday labeled as 'fabricated' allegations that surplus sacred neem wood from Puri's Jagannath temple had been used in crafting idols for a new temple in Digha. Speaking in Murshidabad, Banerjee dismissed these claims as politically motivated attacks aimed at damaging her reputation.

The controversy stirs as the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri probed a senior servitor for allegedly using leftover sacred wood for Digha's temple, backed by West Bengal's government. Tensions are further fueled by reported attacks on Bengali-speaking workers in Odisha, raising concerns across state lines.

Affirming her stance, Banerjee denounced the insinuations linking her administration to using sacred wood from Odisha. She highlighted the peaceful coexistence between states while condemning hostility towards Bengalis in Odisha. She emphasized her call for cooperation, urging state governments and authorities to resolve the conflict amicably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025