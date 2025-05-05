Left Menu

Jennifer Garner and the Met Gala: Why She Won't Return

Jennifer Garner reveals why she has no plans to revisit the Met Gala following her 2007 appearance. Alongside other stars like Zayn Malik and Gwyneth Paltrow, who have expressed their own reservations, some celebrities choose to decline invitations while others face outright bans.

Updated: 05-05-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:15 IST

Jennifer Garner (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
As the Met Gala 2025 approaches, notable actress Jennifer Garner has disclosed why she will not be attending the star-studded affair once again, echoing sentiments she revealed after her sole appearance in 2007.

Reflecting on her past experience, Garner described the event as somewhat intimidating. "I went to the Met ball exactly one time," she shared during a December 2023 episode of the "Beauty Secrets" series, as reported by E! News. Garner fondly remembered her majestic night in a red Valentino gown, accompanied by designer Valentino Garavani.

Garner is not alone in opting out; Zayn Malik, who attended in 2016, and Gwyneth Paltrow, who initially judged the event as "un-fun," have also chosen to step away. This reveals a pattern where some celebrities decline invitations politely, while others are simply not welcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

