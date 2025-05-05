The Daring Escape of Ekaterina Barabash: From Russian House Arrest to Freedom in France

Russian journalist Ekaterina Barabash reappeared in Paris on Monday following a daring escape from Moscow last month. She faced a 10-year prison sentence for posts condemning Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Reporters Without Borders, also known as RSF, assisted Barabash in her adrenaline-charged getaway. As an outspoken critic of the war, Barabash evaded surveillance by tearing off her electronic monitoring tag and traveling over 2,800 kilometers through clandestine routes.

During a press conference at RSF's headquarters in Paris, Barabash condemned the lack of freedoms in Russia, noting the exile or imprisonment faced by those refusing state censorship. She argued that journalism cannot exist under totalitarianism, highlighting Russia's severe restrictions on press freedom, with 38 journalists currently imprisoned. In France, Barabash seeks asylum and plans to work with exiled Russian-language media, representing a growing wave of journalists fleeing Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)