Diddy Faces Justice: High-Profile Trial Unfolds Amid Media Frenzy

In a Lower Manhattan courtroom, Sean "Diddy" Combs stands trial on serious charges, from racketeering conspiracy to sex trafficking, accusations that captivate the public's attention. The hip-hop mogul faces allegations of orchestrating these acts over decades, asserting his innocence amid heavy media coverage.

Jurors familiar with Combs' past are being questioned by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian. A jury of 12, with six alternates, is being assembled through a detailed selection process aiming to ensure impartiality, despite the public spectacle surrounding one of music's biggest names.

As the trial commences with opening statements scheduled for May 12, Combs is remanded in custody. Prosecutors paint a picture of coercion, while the defense highlights consensual interactions, setting the stage for a legal battle in the post-#MeToo entertainment landscape.

