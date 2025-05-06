Left Menu

Dazzling Diversity: Met Gala Celebrates Black Men's Style

The Met Gala, co-hosted by Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo, celebrated Black men's style with celebrities like Simone Biles, Diana Ross, and Pharrell Williams attending. Extravagant outfits graced the event aimed at highlighting tailoring and diversity, despite LeBron James' absence due to a knee injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 05:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 05:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The annual Met Gala, a much-anticipated fashion showcase and fundraiser, unfolded on Monday, spotlighting Black men's style and tailoring. Celebrated figures like Simone Biles, Diana Ross, and Pharrell Williams were part of the dazzling assemblage that thronged the event.

Formula 1's Lewis Hamilton and actor Colman Domingo, co-chairs for the night, were some of the first to grace the deep-blue carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Domingo's ensemble featured a dramatic royal blue cloak with intricate designs, while Hamilton sported a sleek all-white suit.

The event signaled opulence with black-and-white themes dominating the scene. Notable mentions include Diana Ross's majestic gown, Pharrell Williams's pearl-studded outfit, and Simone Biles's striking blue dress. Although LeBron James, an honorary chair, missed the event due to injury, the gala continued to shine a light on diversity in fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

