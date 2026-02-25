Snoop Dogg's Grand Welcome: Entering Swansea with Style

In a remarkable display of fanfare, American rapper and producer Snoop Dogg visited Swansea City for the first time since becoming an investor last year. The 54-year-old celebrity was greeted with a guard of honour by young Welsh footballers, adding an element of grandeur to the Championship game against Preston North End.

Dressed in Swansea's colours, Snoop Dogg took the field ahead of the match in front of an enthusiastic crowd of over 20,000 fans. The game concluded with a thrilling 1-1 draw as Liam Cullen scored a last-minute equaliser for Swansea.

Swansea head coach Vitor Matos praised Snoop Dogg's involvement, emphasizing his passion for sports and commitment to the club and city. The team's next challenge is a match against Ipswich Town, with Swansea currently placed 14th in the English second-tier league.