Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles at Met Gala 2025 in Sabyasachi's Black Dandyism
Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning debut at the Met Gala 2025, donning a bespoke ensemble by designer Sabyasachi. Embracing the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' Khan's look celebrated Black Dandyism, featuring a custom coat, jewelry, and a luxurious cane, affirming his global superstar status.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a striking entrance at the Met Gala 2025, debuting in an all-black bespoke suit crafted by renowned designer Sabyasachi.
Wearing a crystal-studded 'K' pendant and carrying a dandy cane, Khan exuded charisma on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme of this year's gala was 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which Sabyasachi interpreted by highlighting Black Dandyism as a means of self-expression transcending societal norms.
The acclaimed actor wore a hand-canvas, single-breasted coat in Tasmanian superfine wool paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored wool trousers, complete with a pleated kamarbandh. The ensemble was complemented by a Bengal Tiger Head Cane in 18k gold and exquisite jewelry. Shah Rukh's collaboration with Sabyasachi was affirmed by his manager on social media, creating a buzz among fans.
