Left Menu

Punjabi Icon Diljit Dosanjh Shines at Met Gala 2025

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh made his Met Gala debut in 2025 wearing a regal ensemble by Prabal Gurung. Honoring his Sikh heritage, he donned a sherwani with Gurmukhi-embroidered cape. Videos shared on Instagram celebrated his historic appearance as he continues to shine globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 08:27 IST
Punjabi Icon Diljit Dosanjh Shines at Met Gala 2025
Met Gala
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh graced the Met Gala 2025 with his debut appearance in a breathtaking white ensemble by renowned designer Prabal Gurung. The outfit served as a tribute to the Maharaja of Patiala, reflecting the flamboyant and regal charms of his Sikh heritage.

Dosanjh's striking attire included an ivory and gold sherwani, a beautifully bejewelled turban topped with a white kalgi, and a lion-embellished kirpan. Completing his look, Diljit wore a cape adorned with the silhouetted map of Punjab, showcasing the Gurmukhi script, a nod to his roots.

Videos of the acclaimed artist, now a global sensation, were shared by his team on Instagram, highlighting the significance of his landmark presence at the prestigious event. His participation in the renowned fashion gala marks a milestone moment in his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025