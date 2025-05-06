Punjabi Icon Diljit Dosanjh Shines at Met Gala 2025

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh graced the Met Gala 2025 with his debut appearance in a breathtaking white ensemble by renowned designer Prabal Gurung. The outfit served as a tribute to the Maharaja of Patiala, reflecting the flamboyant and regal charms of his Sikh heritage.

Dosanjh's striking attire included an ivory and gold sherwani, a beautifully bejewelled turban topped with a white kalgi, and a lion-embellished kirpan. Completing his look, Diljit wore a cape adorned with the silhouetted map of Punjab, showcasing the Gurmukhi script, a nod to his roots.

Videos of the acclaimed artist, now a global sensation, were shared by his team on Instagram, highlighting the significance of his landmark presence at the prestigious event. His participation in the renowned fashion gala marks a milestone moment in his illustrious career.

